Gaffer For A Day, James Wilson, aged 35 from Southsea, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley...

What did you make of Pompey’s display?

During the opening 45 minutes, we were highly organised, we had a structure, and a plan which involved us stopping them playing through Josh Cullen, with Paddy Lane doing a really good job, especially in the first half.

I liked the fact we were harder to beat but, ultimately, discipline and decision-making has cost us the game rather than performance.

I don’t think the manager wanted us to sit back in the second half, but that was simply a product of Pompey not being able to retain possession.

When he changed Christian Saydee and Lane for Harvey Blair and Sammy Silvera, we didn’t have that same structure without the ball, and Freddie Potts coming off on the hour mark was a bit of a game changer as well.

What about that backheel?

It was a crazy decision from Matt Ritchie, I cannot understand the logic behind it.

I appreciate we were under the cosh and he was actually trying to retain possession, but in that moment the decision had to be to clear the ball. We’ve all got eyes and saw why it didn’t work.

It’s poor decision-making which has cost us in the end. I think if he had his time again, he certainly wouldn’t be attempting a backheel trying to clear it.

It’s so disappointing because he’s one of the lads brought in this summer with experience - and that experience has counted for nothing in the big moment.

Who was your man of the match?

Regan Poole was outstanding defensively, especially after a 10-month lay-off, and against a side like Burnley.

He didn’t look out of place and was immediately up to the speed of the game, while you could clearly see he has the qualities to play at this level.

He made some good blocks in the box, his reading of the game was really good, he looked strong physically, and led the back line. He was a big influence.

Did you see enough to be encouraged for the season?

In terms of individual performances, there were many positives. Obviously Poole coming back in like he did, while Tom McIntyre looked extremely comfortable and solid defensively.

Zak Swanson as well, also Freddie Potts on his debut didn’t look out of place and was extremely comfortable.

Across the 90 minutes, we never really conceded clear-cut opportunities and that’s different to Leeds and Middlesbrough away, which was a consistent feel of we’re giving away too many opportunities.

We looked harder to beat, defensively more solid and scored a goal from open play. The individual performances were there, it was just those fine margins and decision-making which has cost us rather than a poor display. So I’m not worrying at all.

