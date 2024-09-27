Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Premier League star has received significant criticism since his summer move to Bramall Lane

The head coach of Pompey’s upcoming opponents, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, has spoken out in defence of his striker Kieffer Moore, amid growing fan frustrations with his form

The Blades will head to PO4 for the seventh Championship match day of the 2024/25 campaign this weekend and while the home side are still to win their first game of the season, United will be searching for their fifth.

Ahead of the upcoming match, however, Wilder has called on Blades supporters to ‘get behind their players’ after the 32-year-old Wales international Moore received criticism for his recent performances on social media.

The Welsh international arrived in the summer but has been met with mixed response from fans | Sportimage

The former Bournemouth star only arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer and has impressed both his manager and teammates, but sadly not all of his new fanbase after a couple of clear goal-scoring opportunities were missed in the club’s recent wins over Hull City and Derby County.

Moore will, however, be given his latest chance to impress this weekend as Pompey welcome Wilder’s side to Fratton Park. With one goal to his name this season already, the Welsh star has also produced some necessary work both with and without the ball to provide others - such as Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer - with the shining moments.

While the Blues head coach has asked Pompey fans for patience as the club continue to seek their first win of the season, their upcoming opponents have asked their fans to ‘be together’ and not start ‘any of that nonsense’.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s 3pm clash, Wilder said of Moore: “He’s a team player. We’ve played six games and won four and drew two. He’s led the line and worked tirelessly. I really don’t care where the goals come from. Just as long as we win games of football.

“Expectation levels, opinion split, or whatever...Get behind the players, please. Let’s be together, let’s not start on any of that nonsense. Social media yet again rearing its head.

“Get behind the boy. He gives everything for the right team. He’s a team player. He’s playing for bangs and bruises right the way through. Go and ask the players. Go and ask Callum O’Hare, go and ask Gus Hamer, go and ask Harry Souttar, go and ask Alan Knill, go and ask Jack Lester, what they think of Kieffer Moore. They’d all give the same answer.”