Pompey’s battle against relegation continues on Good Friday when they make the trip to Norwich City.

And it’s a visit to Carrow Road which will see John Mousinho’s men come away victorious as their pursuit for Championship survival intensifies.

That’s the verdict of George Elek, co-host of respected EFL podcast Not The Top 20, who believes the Blues’ recent improvements on the road will pay dividends against the Canaries.

Pompey make the near 200-mile journey to Norfolk sitting four points above the bottom three following last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Derby County at Fratton Park.

However, Mousinho’s troops will be aiming to go against the form book, having won just two of their 21 Championship away games this term to date. That torrid run on their travels has seen them pick up just 10 points. The Blues have also suffered five defeats in their past six matches away from PO4 - despite improving performances.

The Blues go up against a Norwich side, who, mathematically, could still reach the play-offs but sit 10 points away from the top six in 13th Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men go into the Good Friday contest out of form having won just twice in their past 12 league games.

Elek, though, is adamant the Blues’ revamped away displays will be enough to seal a crucial three points in their quest for survival.

Pompey to prove too hot to handle against Norwich

George Elek believes Pompey could pick up their third away victory of the season. | National World

Speaking on the latest episode, he said: ‘Pompey are a side - that we know - really struggle away from home. Earlier in the season, their away form was really bad and their performances were really bad.

‘They were one of these teams in the Championship, who away from home, couldn’t really get a foot hold in games. Even though they’ve lost five of their last six away games, I think they’ve been a lot better on the road and way more competitive.

‘It started with a 2-1 defeat away at Sheffield United, where they were by far the better team and even knew they were the better team - including Blades fans. They followed that up with a 2-0 win over Oxford United, their first away win since the middle of October.

‘A 1-0 defeat away at Luton in a game of few chances and Connor Ogilvie missed a massive opportunity late in the game. They then travelled to Preston, whose home form record under Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom) is incredibly strong, touched off 2-1 conceding late.

‘Similar story away at Millwall, so impressive under Alex Neil and conceded late to lose that game 2-1. And then they went to Coventry a week or so ago and were beaten 1-0 due to a 94th-minute strike against a team who are bang in form.

‘I think their fixtures have been hard. They’ve not been beaten out of sight and go up against a Norwich team, who have nothing to play for; whose fanbase aren’t particularly happy; who have had a decent home record for most of the season but were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday a couple of weeks ago and couldn’t get past a Sunderland side out of form recently.

‘I just think given the magnitude of this game for Pompey, where they’re very much in need of points, up against a Norwich side who are one of the first in the Championship with nothing to play for - it wouldn’t surprise me if Pompey got at least something from this game and are value to do so.’

