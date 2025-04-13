Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These days Edgeley Park serves as home for Owen Moxon, having identified a burgeoning reputation as a promotion virtuoso.

Certainly League One high-fliers Stockport are making excellent use of a prodigious talent which inspired success in consecutive campaigns at Carlisle and then Pompey, albeit largely from the bench at present.

Still, during a Fratton Park career consisting of just 28 appearances, the midfielder’s most cherished contribution arrived in the form of his sole Blues goal.

Appearing off the bench, a sumptuous strike from outside the box with 13 minutes remaining hauled John Mousinho’s men level for a 2-2 draw with Derby in April 2024, thereby earning him Goal of the Season recognition.

It effectively detonated the Rams’ aspirations of overhauling Pompey at the League One summit with five matches remaining.

So it’s fitting that, barely a year later, the rivals should lock horns once more, albeit in a relegation battle, with potentially another possessing a short Fratton future establishing himself as the hero.

The likelihood is that, should Mousinho’s men finish above Derby this season, the Blues will retain their Championship status.

A rudimentary evaluation of the scrap to survive, admittedly, yet with Plymouth and Luton now two wins behind Pompey, there are clearly other clubs to fear at present.

Crucially, Saturday’s 2-2 draw ensures the distance between the Rams remains three points as the run-in gallops towards its final four fixtures. That gap may well yet prove unassailable.

Defeat and John Eustace’s rejuvenated side would have leapfrogged above their hosts courtesy of a superior goal difference - and for 15 agonising minutes it appeared that indeed would be the Fratton Park outcome.

Yet, on this occasion, it wasn’t Moxon who rode to the rescue, rather the unlikely figure of Rob Atkinson.

Pompey celebrate Rob Atkinson's last-gasp leveller against Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Having not scored for more than two years and making his playing comeback after nine matches sidelined by injury, the Bristol City loanee subsequently netted twice and also registered his first professional own goal.

That priceless contribution included a 91st-minute equaliser, after going up front late on due to sore calves in both legs dictating he no longer had the mobility to fulfil defensive requirements.

The Blues were grateful to have recruited a player of Atkinson’s calibre, with his January availability having been driven by the requirements for game time after almost two years out injured - and it’s easy to see why.

A £1m signing

At his peak and injury free, the former Oxford United man was a £1m signing attracting Premier League interest. ‘Pompey don’t get a fit Rob Atkinson,’ Mousinho admitted at the time.

Well, a fresh calf issue has since restricted him to 11 Pompey matches, but Atkinson has still been involved in five wins and two draws, including Saturday’s goal-scoring bail-out.

For Derby’s visit, despite having taken part in just three full training sessions following his most recent lay-off, Mousinho had no hesitation in throwing him into his starting XI alongside Regan Poole.

With Connor Ogilvie switching back to his left-back role, it was one of five changes to the team which lost in agonising circumstances at Coventry just 72 hours earlier.

There were also recalls for the fit-again Zak Swanson, Isaac Hayden, Christian Saydee and Matt Ritchie, some of which were undoubtedly surprising selection choices.

What unfolded was an often chaotic game, lacking the control both managers would have wanted, yet serving up a fascinating spectacle for supporters, particularly in the first half.

The Blues could have even gone ahead in the seventh minute, when Jacob Widell Zetterstorm tripped Ritchie as he nudged the ball past him after being fed by Josh Murphy.

Applying the double jeopardy rule and judging the goalkeeper had attempted to take the ball, referee Ruebyn Ricardo decided a yellow card was suitable punishment - only for Colby Bishop to miss the penalty.

Then, at the other end, former Pompey player Marcus Harness struck the bar and post with one attempted cross from the left which fortuitously curled goalwards.

It wasn’t until a crazy five-minute spell from the 70th minute when the goals suddenly began to flow, with all four arriving in the second half.

Firstly, Craig Forsyth’s cross from the left was headed home by Jerry Yates, yet, within a minute, Atkinson had converted Murphy’s left-wing corner after timing a run to the near post.

Then, on 75 minutes, with Swanson out of position, substitute Kayden Jackson found space to attack the left flank and his resultant cross was diverted past Nicolas Schmid by the unfortunate Atkinson.

At 2-1, Derby had regained their lead, prompting Mousinho to throw on all five of his substitutes over the next 11 minutes in desperation to force an equaliser.

Then, in the first minute of six minutes of time added-on, Schmid, from midway in his own half, pumped a long ball into the opposition’s box and there was Atkinson with a back header to steer the ball into the net for a dramatic leveller.

How Owen Moxon would have approved.