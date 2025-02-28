Connor Ogilvie has been heralded as the under-the-radar solution to Pompey’s central defensive crisis.

And Blues boss John Mousinho revealed moving the left-back into the middle of his back line is now a consideration of his, as the Blues aim to move another step closer to Championship survival.

Pompey aim to make it four wins on the bounce as they go to Kenilworth Road to take on a Hatters side in dire form, after a run of 13 games without a win.

The form guide doesn’t factor in the Blues’ huge defensive concerns going into the game with four central defenders potentially sidelined, in addition to a swathe of other issues.

Hayden Matthews (ankle) and Rob Atkinson (calf) are the new worries, with Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring) and long-term absentee Ibane Bowat (knee) missing.

There’s also doubts over Freddie Potts (calf), Zak Swanson (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (ankle) and Mark O’Mahony (groin) ahead of the meeting with Matt Bloomfield’s side.

Additionally, Jordan Williams (hamstring) is out, with the season over for Callum Lang (hamstring), Paddy Lane (knee) and Jacob Farrell (knee)

When it comes to central defence, Marlon Pack and Ryley Towler are being billed as the main options if Atkinson and Matthews are out - with Hayden forwarded as another alternative by Mousinho.

The Pompey boss explained, however, he can now shift left-back Ogilvie inside with Cohen Bramall arriving from Rotherham in January.

Pompey's Connor Ogilvie in action against Cardiff. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Operating centrally is something the former Gillingham man has done impressively in his four years at Fratton Park, though Ogilvie has been excelling in his specialist position.

With Jacob Farell out for the season, Bramall being at Pompey does now offer a much-needed central option to Mousinho’s battered squad.

‘More than capable’

He said: ‘Without a left-back we would’ve been struggling to do that (move Ogilvie).

‘But Cohen at the club he can play left-back and Connor can move into left-side centre-back as well.

‘It definitely does give us another option now.

‘We have seen how good Connor is in the air and the fact he’s played centre-back plenty of times in his career helps.

‘I believe he did that before Portsmouth and just before I came he played left side of a three in a couple of games.

‘He’s more than capable of doing that if necessary.’