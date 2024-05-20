Done deal as released Portsmouth defender signs two-year deal with League One new-boys
Joe Rafferty has wasted little time in finding a new club following confirmation of his Pompey departure.
The right-back was told on May 1 that he would not be part of the Blues’ plans moving forward after two years and 68 appearances for the club.
But just 19 days later and the 30-year-old has agreed terms on a two-year deal with Rotherham, who will compete in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.
He’s new boss Steve Evans’ second signing, after the former Stevenage boss agreed to become Robins manager last month, replacing former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson. Rafferty joins former Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in making the NewYork Stadium his new home following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.
After completing the move - which won’t become official until the expiry on his Pompey contract next month - Rafferty said: ‘It’s been done quite quick. As soon as I found out I was leaving Portsmouth I wanted to get something done as soon as really.
‘As soon as Rotherham came in, it was quite easy to get it over the line.
‘We (the Pompey players) had some really good celebrations at the start but it’s important to kind of find out where you are going to be next season and, obviously, when this club came in, it was something I really wanted to do.’
Rafferty made 39 league appearances for Pompey this season as they secured the League One title with 97 points. He was one of 10 Blues players told earlier this month that their contracts would not be renewed following their expirations.
