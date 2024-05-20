Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Rafferty has wasted little time in finding a new club following confirmation of his Pompey departure.

The right-back was told on May 1 that he would not be part of the Blues’ plans moving forward after two years and 68 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But just 19 days later and the 30-year-old has agreed terms on a two-year deal with Rotherham, who will compete in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

He’s new boss Steve Evans’ second signing, after the former Stevenage boss agreed to become Robins manager last month, replacing former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson. Rafferty joins former Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in making the NewYork Stadium his new home following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

After completing the move - which won’t become official until the expiry on his Pompey contract next month - Rafferty said: ‘It’s been done quite quick. As soon as I found out I was leaving Portsmouth I wanted to get something done as soon as really.

‘As soon as Rotherham came in, it was quite easy to get it over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We (the Pompey players) had some really good celebrations at the start but it’s important to kind of find out where you are going to be next season and, obviously, when this club came in, it was something I really wanted to do.’