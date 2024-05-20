Popular departing Portsmouth title winner linked with new League One home
Pompey title winner Joe Rafferty has been linked with a switch to Rotherham.
The popular right-back is available on a free transfer following his Fratton Park release and recently admitted there has already been interest.
Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the 30-year-old is poised for a switch to the Millers, following their relegation to League One.
They last month turned to Steve Evans to drive their promotion charge, replacing former Pompey assistant boss Leam Richardson after finishing bottom of the Championship.
And reportedly Rafferty heads their wanted list as the ex-Stevenage boss overhauls Rotherham’s playing squad.
Rafferty made 42 appearances for the Blues and was a regular starter as they claimed the League One title with two matches to spare.
He was also a key figure in the Fratton Park dressing room, forming part of the leadership group which contained skipper Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop.
Those credentials will surely attract interest from a number of League One clubs this summer, with Rafferty keen on resolving his future as swiftly as possible.
Overall, he made 68 appearances after arriving from Preston in July 2022 on a free transfer under Danny Cowley.
And he leaves Pompey having claimed the League One crown and restored the club to the Championship following a 12-year absence.
