Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The right-back made 68 appearances for the Blues

Pompey title winner Joe Rafferty has been linked with a switch to Rotherham.

The popular right-back is available on a free transfer following his Fratton Park release and recently admitted there has already been interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the 30-year-old is poised for a switch to the Millers, following their relegation to League One.

Former Pompey right-back Joe Rafferty is reportedly interesting Rotherham. Picture: Jason Brown

They last month turned to Steve Evans to drive their promotion charge, replacing former Pompey assistant boss Leam Richardson after finishing bottom of the Championship.

And reportedly Rafferty heads their wanted list as the ex-Stevenage boss overhauls Rotherham’s playing squad.

Rafferty made 42 appearances for the Blues and was a regular starter as they claimed the League One title with two matches to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also a key figure in the Fratton Park dressing room, forming part of the leadership group which contained skipper Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop.

Read More Released Portsmouth pair eyed by Millwall and Peterborough

Those credentials will surely attract interest from a number of League One clubs this summer, with Rafferty keen on resolving his future as swiftly as possible.

Overall, he made 68 appearances after arriving from Preston in July 2022 on a free transfer under Danny Cowley.