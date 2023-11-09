'Goal-laden' Portsmouth star gets Aussie press talking as Fabrizio Romano cools Leeds United transfer link
Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi has had his injury struggles this season but never fails to impress when on the pitch, bagging two assists against Leyton Orient.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two games of cup madness are now out of the way for Portsmouth with the side able to focus on extending their unbeaten run at the top of League One against Charlton Athletic this weekend.
Disappointing defeat to National League side Chesterfield was followed by an away win over Leyton Orient in the Football League Trophy despite an early Sean Raggett red card. John Mousinho will be hoping for plainer sailing come this weekend.
Here's your Thursday morning League One round-up.
Pompey striker applauded Down Under
Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi is turning heads back home in Australia thanks to his impressive Pompey performances. The 24-year-old has been praised for his 'goal-laden' performances by Aussie outlet The West and had his 'goalscoring exploits' noticed by Fox Sports Down Under.
Yengi has earned himself a maiden national side call-up after registering five goals and two assists this season despite only making seven appearances due to injury. The star has bounced back from the lay-off in recent weeks, playing in the recent cup games and setting up both Pompey goals against Leyton Orient.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said: "There are four No.9s (Yengi, Maclaren, Mitch Duke and Brandon Borrello). I've gone for more extra strikers for these two games, different styles as well. Yengi's doing exceptionally well at Portsmouth.
"He gives us something completely different in size and speed and I think that's important for these two games."
Fabrizio Romano cools Fabio Jalo transfer rush
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided clarity on the ever-growing list of clubs reported to be interested in young Barnsley star Fabio Jalo.
Sunderland, Leeds United, Brighton, Everton and Fulham were all named as suitors for the 17-year-old, who joined Barnsley at the age of 16 last summer and scored his first goal for the club in the FA Cup meeting with Horsham on Friday having made his debut at the start of this season.
Jalo has been used sparingly by the League One outfit, with only four appearances this season, but has shown enough promise to scouts to have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country. In his Daily Briefing on Thursday, Romano cooled the speculation and said he was 'not aware of any concrete or advanced negotiations so far – just normal scouting'.
Dai Yongge revelation rubs salt in Reading supporter wounds
Reading supporters watching the club suffer a financial crisis at the hands of owner Dai Yongge will have been bemused to see the MailOnline reporting that the business tycoon lives in a swanky £100 million London mansion next to Buckingham Palace.
Yongge is effectively a neighbour of King Charles III with a relative confirming he still resides in the eight-bedroom mansion, which also boasts a spa, ten-metre swimming pool, sauna, gym, bar and treatment room, as well as a six-person lift to access the seven floors.
The revelation will come as further frustration for Royals supporters who have seen unpaid staff wages and HMRC bills sink the side to the bottom of the third division. The Sell Before We Dai group has organised protests to demand the owner sell up with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley an interested party in taking over the former Premier League side.