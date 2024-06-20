Former Pompey defender Greg Halford | Getty Images

A former Pompey player with Premier League and Championship experience is on the hunt for a club at 39-years-old.

Former Pompey utility man Greg Halford is on the search for a new club after announcing his latest departure.

The 39-year-old is leaving non-league Hashtag United following two years at the Essex based outfit. His legacy with the club that is viral among the YouTube community is a Isthmian League Division One North title win. They were promoted to the Premier Division, which is the seventh tier of English football and in their first season at that level, they finished 13th.

In a post published on X on Wednesday (June 19), Halford said: "The time has come to announce I'm leaving @hashtagutd. I made the decision before the season ended and that's why I wasn't at @TST7v7 this year.

"I'd like to thank everyone associated with the club, particularly Spencer Owen. I wish the club all the best for the future."

Halford has featured for 20 teams in his career and played in nearly every position on the pitch, but was predominantly a defender.

The club he featured for the most was Colchester United, where he spent five years as a senior player. Pompey was the club he played the third amount of games for, racking up 77 appearances across two seasons.

Halford arrived at Fratton Park in 2010 when Steve Cotterill was in charge and helped the club to a 16th-placed finish after their relegation from the Premier League. He would go on to play under another two managers with Guy Whittingham taking caretaker charge before Michael Appleton's appointment in November.

During a troubled second season on the South Coast which saw 10 players released in the summer, Halford was an unfortunate member of the team that was relegated to League One, finishing 22nd. He missed just three matches that season and would depart for Nottingham Forest after relegation.