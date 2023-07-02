The Australia striker has been announced as the Blues’ ninth signing of the summer – with confirmation of his arrival coming hot on the heels of the deal that saw Gavin White arrive at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal at PO4, after Pompey agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £80,000 with Western Sydney Wanderers.

A bit of an unknown quantity, Yengi – who scored four goals in 18 WSW appearances last season – will add competition to a central striking pool that already boasts Colby Bishop and Christian Saydee.

However, he’ll also provide something different to both, with a flexibility to operate right across the front line.

Yengi’s arrival is the result of a lot of hard work behind the scenes by the Blues, who had been concerned about potential interest from elsewhere in the 6ft 2in former Adelaide United front man.

But with the Australian now delivered safely and in the building, Mousinho has revealed what took them to the other side of the world to bring in their latest addition – and he’s clearly pleased with his latest swoop into the transfer market.

He said: ‘Kusini’s a really quick, powerful and physical centre-forward, who can run in behind and is also very technical.

Kusini Yengi has signed a two-year deal at Pompey Picture: by Matt King/Getty Images

‘We’ve done extensive work over the past few months and looking at what the opportunities were in the A-League.

‘Kusini was one who really stood out. He’s an exciting prospect and we’re delighted to bring him to the club.

‘On his day he’s got a bit of everything and we want to see him perform consistently. If he does that, then we believe he can be successful over here.’

