Other than fleeting friendly glimpses, the Fratton faithful have still to see the third signing of a busy summer of recruitment in action for Pompey.

Instead it is Hawks fans who have been observing the progress of Reuben Swann, albeit a role largely confined to substitutes’ bench.

Signed from AFC Sudbury on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee in June, highly-respected coach Shaun North has subsequently been entrusted with developing the 18-year-old during a season-long loan.

Swann has subsequently made 17 appearances for the Hawks, of which just four have been starts, scoring four times.

Pompey recruited Reuben Swann from AFC Sudbury for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Picture: Portsmouth FC

And while the highly-regarded youngster has made huge strides, North insists he remains a work in progress and a ‘million miles away’ from Pompey’s Championship first-team.

The Hawks’ head coach told The News: ‘Reuben has done all right, slowly but surely he’s getting himself fit.

‘He’s gone from part-time to full-time, which he’s finding difficult. If he was at Pompey at this moment in time it would be even more difficult for him because of the level of player they’ve got.

‘It isn’t that he doesn’t work hard, it’s just the fact that physically he isn’t up to it at the moment, bearing in mind he was part-time this time last year.

‘He started against Bournemouth under-23s a fortnight ago and scored and did well, but again couldn’t last the 90 minutes. He’s just got to be patient, but, when he’s coming on in games now, he’s starting to have more of an impact.

‘I actually see him as a 10 or a striker, he is more of an attacking player than a defensive player. He does really well with the ball, he travels with it well, he can hold people off, he’s unbelievably strong for his age to be fair, he just needs to work hard on his defensive responsibilities.

‘The most important thing is he’s learning, which is why Pompey have put him with us. Our focus is working him in training, building his fitness, building his concentration, and he must try to have an impact when coming on in the game.

‘Physically he is strong enough, but mentally and aerobically he is probably way off it. He’s a million miles from the Championship at the moment, but he was never one to be in the Championship this season or probably next season.

‘Reuben is a longer-term project.’

Swann was introduced in the 62nd minute of the Hawks’ 3-1 win at Winchester on Saturday which lifted them into sixth in Southern League Premier South.

The teenager has now scored four in his last seven matches, three of which have arrived off the bench, as North brings him up to speed with life at the full-time Hawks.

He added: ‘He could complain he wants more minutes on the pitch for us - and maybe we should give him more time - but he has to earn that and at the moment we are doing quite well.

‘As much as I am here to help Reuben and Pompey out a bit, I am also there to try to get results for us. However, he’s getting more aware of what’s required to be a professional footballer.

‘Last year Reuben was working in the shop during the day, turning up to training, having a bit of fun, going home, then turning up on the Saturday having a game of football, without there being a great deal of consequence.

‘He has to understand that when you’re getting paid and it's your job, you have to be at it every day.’