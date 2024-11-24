Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn’s decision to call off Saturday’s clash with Pompey was heavily criticised by the Fratton faithful.

Yet many Rovers supporters have defended the club’s stance after their Ewood Park home was ruled to have a waterlogged pitch by referee Farai Hallam.

And here are a selection of their views on X, formerly Twitter, as they hit back at Pompey comments...

Our pitch is right by the side of the river, which is on yellow warning to burst, and where the water from the pitch goes into. It's not the club’s fault, it’s mother nature....

@MandOxomand

Judging by the meltdown, you'd think that Blackburn were the only team to have a match called off.

@danny_bhoy88

Feel for Pompey fans here. But let’s be clear, it’s absolutely binned it down for about 18 hours now, the ground is next to a river that’s about to burst its banks and they’ve given as much notice as they can. It’s geography, nothing to do with the standard of the pitch.

@JoshBoswell

Getty Images

Covers wouldn't make a difference it's all down to the water table & been next to the river.

@tombury89

Or it’s raining. Would you want to be driving 6 hours from Portsmouth and it gets abandoned after 10 minutes? Also if we play the pitch will be a mess for weeks. This season it has been good. Last few seasons it was awful. Good decision.

@onesimongarner

Tin hat time. All grass pitches football cancelled in Blackburn area today I think. Assume the pitch couldn’t be covered overnight due to the fact it’s had snow and ice and frozen last few days. I know it’s awful for the travelling Pompey fans, at least been done before lunchtime

@greedycrawford

Think most Rovers fans had a good idea if would get called off, our pitch has always had the waterlogging issue

@james83_mark

Poor do that it's called off, but thanks for doing it now and saving those of us who have to travel to watch the games.

@mr_maack

Weather’s horrendous and getting worse, it’s the right call to inspect early. At least it’s not 2pm, and it’s not on rovers, this is football league procedure and decision. I feel for Pompey fans, but at 9pm last night or even 6am today it wasn’t like it is now.

@samnorman21

All grassroots games cancelled in Blackburn and surrounding areas. You were saying.

@Ichabod72

Blackburn gets much heavier rain than other places in Lancashire. It never stops once it starts

@Tomaszdavey

Tbh we get rain in Blackburn but it has been torrential for hours and some roads which are normally ok aren’t. Feel sorry for all the fans

@amandaranda1875