The moment was as rare as the Pompey away victory it helped to produce - no wonder the architect didn’t know how to celebrate.

Andre Dozzell tapped home Rob Atkinson’s pass from two yards to open the scoring at Oxford United on Saturday, almost 12 months to the day since he last registered.

Indeed, it represented just a sixth goal in 206 career games in the Football League for the holding midfielder, who has previously turned out for Ipswich, QPR and Birmingham.

Precious in so many ways for John Mousinho’s men, who are now positioned seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone after their 2-0 Kassam Stadium win.

Dozzell told The News: ‘I was marking the keeper for the corner, then it just got a bit scrappy and I thought: “Let’s just get in and around the keeper”. Thankfully Rob pulled it back into a dangerous area and I was there to put it away.

‘It was a bit different to the one I scored at Middlesbrough last season from the edge of the box into the top corner! However, I’m happy. If I score it's a bonus.

‘To be fair, I don't score that often, so I didn't really know what to do after it went in on Saturday. I put my hands to my ears towards supporters to say “Let me hear you”.

‘I’ve not had many chances this season, playing as a double six can be quite difficult at times because you’re always thinking about what if it breaks down when you’re actually trying to stop attacks. You have to choose the right time to get into the box.

Andre Dozzell opened his Pompey goal account in Saturday's 2-0 success at Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘You don’t want to overcompensate and get too far forward, then need to run all the way back and leave yourself open. You just have to be smart and pick when.

‘Hopefully everyone can see what I can do, even without goals. That’s the difference between the levels. If you get goals it can take you to that next level, if you can get assists that can take you to that next level.

‘I’ve just got to keep trying to contribute to the team - and hopefully I can do that more often.’

Despite an impressive Dozzell display at Oxford, capped by a goal, the man-of-the-match accolade went to Australian youngster Hayden Matthews.

Selected in the centre of defence in place of hamstring-victim Conor Shaughnessy, it represented only his second start in English football after joining in the January transfer window.

Nonetheless, the 20-year-old produced a composed - and confident - display to register only a second clean sheet in the Blues’ last 11 matches in all competitions.

Dozzell added: ‘Hayden is very good, he’s a very calm presence, calm on the ball, and great at defending.

‘Obviously with the injury of Shocks, there is no reason why he can’t fill his boots and it can only help us.

‘It must be difficult for him moving all the way from Australia to come over there, but he’s fitted in very well, he’s humble and just wants to work hard.