Ryley Towler has been tasked with using his early-season Championship breakthrough as a platform to return to Pompey’s first-team fray.

And the defender’s attitude in taking on that challenge has been praised by John Mousinho, as he considers the central defender’s first-team involvement.

It was an impressive opening to the season for Towler in terms of minutes, as he started the first five games on the spin - surpassing his total league total for last season in League One on the way.

Regan Poole was Pompey’s man-of-the-match on his return from his knee injury at Burnley last month, but he form has been variable since as he readjusts after 10 months out.

Meanwhile, Tom McIntyre has now played eight games on the spin after an injury-impacted start to life at Fratton Park with his ball-playing quality evident, though he had a major struggle last time out against Sheffield Wednesday.

Mousinho has also employed a back three recently, though, it was a return to a 4-2-3-2 formation on Friday night. Now the Pompey boss has outlined what he views as the current picture over the Bristol City singing.

Mousinho said: ‘Ryley is doing well and has already played more games this season than he did last season.

‘He could’ve counted himself unlucky to not be in the team, but he has some good competition there and everybody knows that.

‘He would’ve learned a huge amount from that. Ryley has now played those Championship games and at some points last season that would’ve seemed a million miles away.

‘So it’s really good he’s done that. He’s there, he’s been on the bench and he trains every day.

‘He’s improving himself and anyone who’s met him would know what a really nice, young kid he is. So now his challenge is to use that experience to get back into the side.’