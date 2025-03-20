How Australia and Kusini Yengi fared after striker's poor Portsmouth form and injuries
But Pompey boss John Mousinho’s hopes the striker would get playing time with his country to build momentum were frustrated in Sydney.
The Socceroos picked up a thumping 5-1 over Indonesia, as they took a firm grip on earning an automatic qualifying berth in next year’s finals.
But Yengi had to look on as Tony Popovic’s side eased to a comfortable success, with the Pompey striker an unused substitute in the win.
Three goals in the first half did the damage for Australia, with Martin Boyle setting his side on the way from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.
Nishan Velupillay added a second two minutes later, with the first of two goals from Jackson Irvine putting his side in control before the break.
Lewis Miller added a fourth for the home side, before Ole Romenij added a consolation for the visitors and Irvine’s second arriving late on.
Yengi travelled to the other side of the world off the back of a disappointing showing at Preston last weekend, as the Pompey fell to a second successive defeat which pulled them back into the relegation dogfight.
Blues boss John Mousinho expressed a hope would get minutes on the pitch for his country, after labouring on his first start since November at Deepdale.
That’s come amid three outings since the 26-year-old returned to the fray, after injuring himself on his last outing for his country.
Yengi’s two goals, including a 96th-minute effort, salvaged a 2-2 draw on that occasion as he continued his outrageous goal form for his country.
The Western Sydney Wanderers signing is on a run of six goals in as many outings for the Socceroos, but was not given the chance to extend that run by Popovic.
Socceroos form flying for Pompey striker
His goal form for Australia has not been echoed in the Championship, as Yengi has struggled to build on a flying first season in English football.
After 13 League One finishes last term, the powerhouse has not hit the back of the net in the second tier in a campaign hampered by injury.
That has restricted Yengi to just four starts amid 11 Pompey outings, with the challenge now to finish the season strongly.
There is one more chance for the striker to get some international minutes, as his side travel to China next week with three more games to go in this qualifying stage.
