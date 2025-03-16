John Mousinho believes international duty may benefit Kusini Yengi - and in turn Pompey can reap the rewards.

The striker was handed his first start since November 9 in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Preston, which also marked his third outing overall during that period.

It proved to be a difficult afternoon for the Australian, who looked rusty and reacted slowly to situations at times, perhaps understandable considering his length of absence from the starting XI.

His frustrating afternoon ended when he was brought off in the 68th minute for Mark O’Mahony when the scoreline was goalless, with the Lilywhites subsequently claiming victory in the 87th minute through Stefan Thordarson.

Now Yengi will link up with Australia’s international side for encounters against Indonesia (March 20) and China (March 25) in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

And Mousinho believes those potential match minutes can help bring the 26-year-old up to speed for his Fratton Park return.

He told The News: ‘It was a tough game for him against three really good centre-halves, but Kas gave us plenty on the shoulder and, considering it was his first game in a while, I thought he did well.

‘It was his first start since November, it takes time, that’s why we brought him off. There were a few things, half a yard here, half a yard there, a few things he didn’t quite get to and that’s the nature of trying to get back into it and trying to adjust quickly.

Kusini Yengi disappointed on his return to Pompey's starting XI for the first time since November. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘I think it might benefit Kas going away on international duty. There are a couple of players going away that could do with some minutes - and I think he is one of them.

‘It might help us when he comes back after those two matches.’

‘Tactically we got it right’

To enable Yengi to lead the line, Colby Bishop operated behind him, with Adil Aouchiche, who previously occupied the number 10 role, pushed wide out onto the right.

And Mousinho was pleased with the position change - and how his own tactics fared, irrespective of the frustrating outcome.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘I thought it worked out pretty well at times, Colby dragged the defenders deep and we had the opportunity to spin in behind.

‘To be honest, I will look back at the game and I thought the gameplan worked. Tactically we got it, whenever you force an opposition into four changes at half-time it has to mean something was going right.

‘But the detail wasn’t there.’

