Danny Cowley’s men were handed a mouth-watering tie against the Premier League side in the third round of the competition.

Indeed, the contest will be the first time the two sides have met since the famous 2-0 triumph in the semi-final way back in April 2010.

The upcoming trip to the capital will also mark the Blues’ maiden visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the fixture set to take place across the weekend of January 6-9.

Monday’s draw has already sparked plenty of joy amongst many of the Fratton faithful on social media, who have the opportunity to tick off a new ground.

It’s not just the supporters who have taken kindly to the news with Eric Eisner expressing his excitement, though.

The Pompey director commented on a tweet by Dave Portnoy, President of Barstool Sports, about Tuesday’s USA vs Iran fixture in the World Cup.

Eisner jokingly replied with: ‘How about Spurs v Pompey in the FA Cup?’ which is one of the standout third-round ties.

Eric Eisner and a number of Pompey players have been reacting to the Blues' FA Cup draw against Spurs.

However, it’s not just the Blues’ hierarchy who are relishing the upcoming contest.

Reeco Hackett, who has scored in both rounds of the competition to date, commented with two love-heart eye emojis on the Blues’ Twitter post announcing the draw.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, Connor Ogilvie and Ronan Curtis all reposted the club’s confirmation of the tie to their stories as they showed off their top-flight opponents.

