As revealed exclusively by The News last week, the Gunners had grown frustrated with the 19-year-old’s lack of game time on the south coast and have triggered their option to recall him.

Although Danny Cowley fended off interest from clubs in the Championship for his services in the summer, the Blues boss deployed him sporadically this term.

The versatile midfielder played a total of 10 matches in all competitions in royal blue, scoring once.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, it was hoped he would follow in the footsteps of Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, who spent half a season under the Pompey chief at Huddersfield in 2019, before breaking into the first team at the Emirates.

But the ex-Gunners under-23 captain went on to play only two full 90 minutes in League One this season.

For Azeez, his immediate future remains unclear with Mikel Arteta yet to make a decision on what the second half of the season has in store.

It’s yet to be seen if he’ll be sent back to the EFL to gain the experience the north London club are craving or whether he’ll stay put with the 13-times English League champion, due to their own availability worries.

Pompey loanee Miguel Azeez has returned to Arsenal prematurely. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

One thing is for certain, though – his time at Fratton Park has come to an end.

Azeez’s follows fellow summer loanee Gassan Ahadme out the door at PO4, while Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing have also left the club.

His exit opens up another loan space in Cowley’s squad, which allow the Blues to make further acquisitions in that deparment after Hauden Carter’s arrival.

The Pompey boss is expecting a busy final few weeks of the January transfer window – in the hope of enhancing his side’s play-off chances.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron