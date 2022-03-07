The forward was given his marching orders after 20 minutes following a late challenge on Ross Sykes.

His dismissal was the Blues’ second red card in seven games, after Joe Morrell’s controversial sending off against Oxford United.

Pompey also have a worrying yellow card record as Ronan Curtis picked up his 10 booking in the league this term and has missed both triumphs over Oxford United and Accrington.

But with suspensions becoming a regular occurrence, how does Danny Cowley’s side’s disciplinary record compare to their League One rivals?

We worked out each club's discipline points total with a yellow card being awarded one point, a straight red given five and a second yellow being awarded three points.

Here’s how those tallies add up to determine which teams are the dirtiest side in League One.

1. Plymouth Argyle - 51 points Yellow cards: 51; Red cards: 0; Second yellow: 0 Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

2. Morecambe - 53 points Yellow cards: 48; Red cards: 1; Second yellow: 0 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. MK Dons - 58 points Yellow cards: 53; Red cards: 1; Second yellow: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers - 61 points Yellow cards: 51; Red cards: 2; Second yellow: 0 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales