The 22-year-old has been buoyed by his prolific run in the Blues side across March - which saw him net five goals in six matches.

As a result, he left Premier League hitmen Harry Kane (Spurs) and Kai Havertz (Chelsea) in his wake, as his tally across the previous 31 days was the highest across all four divisions – only matched by Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

His five strikes last month has brought his overall league tally to eight for the season – and his total in all competitions to 10.

A few months ago, it would have taken the most optimistic members of the Fratton faithful to predict his rise to prominence in Danny Cowley’s side, though.

After arriving at the club on loan from Leicester in the summer the 23-year-old scored twice in his first 21 appearances, before a small purple patch of two in three matches came to an end as he fired blanks in his next five games in January,

However, this didn’t deter him, as he finally discovered his goalscoring touch in matches against Doncaster, Oxford, Accrington, and Crewe.

George Hirst has scored 10 goals for Pompey in all competitions this term. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

In total, 11 forwards have dropped two divisions from the top-flight to the third tier this campaign – with varying degrees of success.

The closest pair to his outlay of league goals are Spurs’ Troy Parrott – who has scored five goals for MK Dons.

Meanwhile, Everton’s Nathan Broadhead has also netted netted five times while temporarily at Sunderland.

Across the other eight fledgling forwards to compete in League One, they have scored a combined total of nine between them – with Theo Corbeanu’s three strikes the most influential among them in his stay at MK Dons from Wolves.

For Hirst, these statistics will provide a personal source of satisfaction, following his disappointing spell for Rotherham in the Championship last season.

The Foxes starlet failed to score in 32 matches across all competitions for Paul Warne’s side as they were relegated.

Ultimately, his hot form has proved to himself and the PO4 supporters exactly what he’s capable of achieving.

