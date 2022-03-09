And the latter revealed how his friendship with the Foxes striker precedes their time at Fratton Park.

Although their PO4 partnership is the first time they’ve played together at club level, both forwards have operated in England’s youth sides.

However, in recent weeks, their fortunes have differed immensely, as Walker struggled to hit the ground running, while Hirst discovered his touch in front of goal.

The ex-Rotherham forward scored five goals in four games for Danny Cowley’s side, as the ex-Nottingham Forest man fired blanks in his opening nine appearances on the south coast.

But the 25-year-old revealed his pride Hirst, as his impressive goal scoring run continued against the Railwaymen.

‘Hirsty’s in unbelievable form, it was a great header from him to start with and he followed it up with another in the second half,’ Walker told The News.

George Hirst and Tyler Walker were both on the scoresheet against Crewe in Pompey's 3-1 victory. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘He’s on fire and he’s literally doing everything we could ask of him and it’s great to play with him. He’s been a massive help and I know him really well so I’m really happy for him.

‘I’ve known him outside of football so I’m delighted for him, as a mate and as a teammate. Hopefully he can carry it on and get us more points and victories.

Pompey’s trip to Cheshire was the fourth time the duo have led the line in royal blue.

And when asked if Hirst is the ideal striker partner for him, Walker replied: ‘Yeah.

‘He’s obviously bigger than me so it’s great to work with him and off him. He’s doing really well and we’re all buzzing for him.’

