Portsmouth and Coventry striker Tyler Walker reveals pride for 'mate' George Hirst as Leicester loanee extends hot-streak in front of goal
Tyler Walker has detailed his blossoming relationship with George Hirst, after Pompey’s victory over Crewe.
The pair were both on the scoresheet in the Blue’s 3-1 victory at Gresty Road – as the Leicester loanee bagged a brace, while the Coventry man opened his account for the club.
And the latter revealed how his friendship with the Foxes striker precedes their time at Fratton Park.
Although their PO4 partnership is the first time they’ve played together at club level, both forwards have operated in England’s youth sides.
However, in recent weeks, their fortunes have differed immensely, as Walker struggled to hit the ground running, while Hirst discovered his touch in front of goal.
The ex-Rotherham forward scored five goals in four games for Danny Cowley’s side, as the ex-Nottingham Forest man fired blanks in his opening nine appearances on the south coast.
But the 25-year-old revealed his pride Hirst, as his impressive goal scoring run continued against the Railwaymen.
‘Hirsty’s in unbelievable form, it was a great header from him to start with and he followed it up with another in the second half,’ Walker told The News.
‘He’s on fire and he’s literally doing everything we could ask of him and it’s great to play with him. He’s been a massive help and I know him really well so I’m really happy for him.
‘I’ve known him outside of football so I’m delighted for him, as a mate and as a teammate. Hopefully he can carry it on and get us more points and victories.
Pompey’s trip to Cheshire was the fourth time the duo have led the line in royal blue.
But, the victory against David Artell’s side was the first time they had both been on the scoresheet when doing so.
And when asked if Hirst is the ideal striker partner for him, Walker replied: ‘Yeah.
‘He’s obviously bigger than me so it’s great to work with him and off him. He’s doing really well and we’re all buzzing for him.’
