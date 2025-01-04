Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forgotten man Ibane Bowat has sent Pompey fans a reminder of his existence.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back, who suffered a season-ending knee injury just days after his summer deadline day move from Fulham, has provided an update on his recovery efforts via social media.

And from what we can see, everything looks to be heading in the right direction for the 22-year-old, who is currently in Copenhagen working on the latest stage of his fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s certainly what the numerous pictures posted on Instagram within the past 24 hours suggests.

But why surmise when the defender himself has told us all that things are steadily improving for him. Indeed, 15 weeks after going under the knife to fix the patella tendon issue in his right knee, Bowatt has revealed the latest on his injury by revealing he’s ‘on the mend’ as he puts in the hard graft to ensure a successful conclusion to his rehab.

That will come as a welcome boost to Pompey head coach John Mousinho, who is hopeful the Fulham Academy product will report back for pre-season this summer ready and with the ability to hit the ground running to kick-start his Pompey career.

There was much excitement when the centre-half put pen to paper on a three-year deal after arriving on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. However, the Blues were denied the chance to parade their deadline day acquisition in front of the Fratton faithful as the defender picked up the injury in training within days of arriving on the south coast and without kicking a ball for his new employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a positive note, the injury allowed the Blues to deregister Bowatt from their 25-man squad and welcome Colby Bishop back to the fold following the striker’s heart surgery in August.

Yet his absence has still proven costly, with Pompey struggling for numbers and quality in that central defensive position this season. Conor Shaughnessy has not featured for the Blues since the goalless draw with Luton on August 28 because of a calf problem. Meanwhile, Regan Poole is currently out with a hamstring and calf complaint - 15 games into his recovery from an ACL injury.

Pompey skipper and midfielder Marlon Pack has been operating as a makeshift centre-half in their absence and while Tom McIntyre struggles for form.

This week’s loan arrival of Rob Atkinson from Bristol City will, however, help take the pressure of a Pompey defence that has conceded 40 goals in 23 Championship games to date.