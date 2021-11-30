Thanks to Michael Jacobs’ deflected injury-time strike, Danny Cowley’s side recorded their fourth consecutive league victory, while stretched their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

By doing so, the Blues become the first League One club to this term register four straight wins.

It’s an admirable feat not even achieved by those storming ahead in the promotion race, such as Rotherham, Wigan and Wycome.

In addition, what makes their past four league triumphs even more spectacular is the fact three of them arrived away from home.

The first – against high-flying Wycombe – set the tone for the superb run as Marcus Harness’ strike was enough to down the Chairboys late-on at Adams Park.

This was followed up with another season first for the south-coast side, coming from behind to edge past AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Fratton Park.

They then enhanced play-off credentials further with wins against Lincoln and the Gills.

Pompey are the first club to reach an impressive League One milestone this season following victory against Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

For Cowley’s Sincil Bank homecoming, his team found their groove by slamming three past Michael Appleton's side.

And in a fiery encounter with Steve Evans at Priestfield, the record was achieved with a makeshift defence and the visitors blighted by injury problems.

Had it not been for Jacobs’ late intervention on Saturday, Pompey would have joined the likes of Rotherham, Sunderland, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday on three successive wins.

Pompey’s nine games without defeat is only bettered by the Millers, who are in the midst of a jaw-dropping 16-match run without a loss – but have dropped points after reaching three league triumphs.

With an FA Cup weekend looming, Cowley will be looking to add to his winning streak when the League One campaign eventually resumes against Sheffield Wednesday (December 7).

Currently just six points separate Pompey from the league’s summit, reflecting their outstanding recent surge up the table.