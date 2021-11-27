WATCH: Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley's jubilant reaction to Gillingham winner after needle on touchline

After a fiercely contested battle at Priestfield Stadium, the spoils looked set to be shared until Michael Jacobs poked home in injury time – with thanks to Jack Tucker’s deflection.

And the former Lincoln boss exploded into wild celebration immediately after as the Blues confirmed their sixth consecutive win – while expanding their unbeaten streak to nine in all competitions.

Cowley was booked as a result of his jubilant actions with temperatures rising between the two dugouts.

The video captured by The News also epitomises the club’s strong togetherness and rich vein of form at present - with the 43-year-old’s squad showing a higher level of grit and determination in recent weeks to turn their fortunes around.

Before kick-off, both sides were reeling from injury and suspension crises, with Gills head coach Steve Evans playing potential mind games by saying how ‘Christmas had come early’ for Pompey in his pre-match press conference.

But it was the PO4 chief who came out on top by finding the perfect solution to his defensive conundrum.

The Fratton Park outfit have now claimed 17 points following their Ipswich humbling, and are only two points away from the top six while breathing down the necks of its current occupants.

