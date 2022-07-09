The Pompey boss also outlined his admiration of owners Tornante’s commitment to running the club in a self-sustainable manner – even if it does impact his recrutiement ambitions.

Cowley made his position known after being asked about his current budget in a Facebook live Q&A with fans, hosted by The News.

It’s a subject matter that has been at the centre of supporters’ thoughts ever since Michael Eisner bought the club in 2017.

And it’s once again high on the agenda as the Blues prepare for a sixth straight season in League One.

Seeing the likes of so-called promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, MK Dons and now Derby go about their transfer business in an impressive manner doesn’t help either.

Yet Cowley, who has expressed frustration at the pace of Pompey’s recruitment this summer, refused to get drawn on what armoury other clubs in the division have at their disposal.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

When specifically asked if he had access to a competitive budget compared to other teams in League One, Cowley answered: ‘I don’t think it’s fair of me to talk about finances and budgets.

‘The owners, since the moment we came to the club, have been nothing but supportive.

‘I think that they have constantly reinforced their initial message that they were going to run this club in a sustainable way.

‘And when you consider the journey this club has been on, particularly coming out of administration, they have stuck to their word and actually for the football club, moving forward, long term, we now have our own training ground on the island of Portsmouth and we’ve also had £11m worth of works done on Fratton Park.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

‘You have to remember, these are works that have been needed for such a long time and they’ve been, for whatever reason, put on the backburner.