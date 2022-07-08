But he knows huge efforts are being made behind the scenes to make his transfer plans a reality.

Cowley also admitted there's flexibility within the Blues’ budget to splash the cash if the right player becomes available.

Pompey are currently coming to the end of their warm-weather training camp in Spain, where they have been joined by two summer signings.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is currently with his Pompey players on a warm-weather training camp in Spain

Marlon Pack flew out with the squad on Monday following his free transfer move from Cardiff.

Meanwhile, he was joined in the Blues’ ranks by Zak Swanson, who this week completed a permanent move to Fratton Park from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old’s arrival is proof that Pompey are prepared to spend money where necessary – as is Cowley’s interest in bringing Accrington front man Colby Bishop to Fratton Park.

The Blues are also stepping up their efforts to bring former Preston right-back Joe Rafferty to the club.

But with just two pieces of business to show so far for their efforts and a void remaining in the forward department after a now unlikely move for James Collins, Cowley confessed he would have liked more through the door given the importance of this week’s Murcia trip.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: ‘We have some flexibility for the right player, but you have to remember, when you are trying to recruit, it’s a complex process.

‘Certainly, for some of the young players that we’ve identified, there have been some that we’re in a queue for, but not at the front of the queue because it’s either clubs in League One or certainly Championship clubs that are in a better position than we are.

‘Then there are other young players that will become available, but at the moment are still with their clubs (for pre-season but will become available late on in the window).

‘And it’s fair to say, as well, there’s been a number of players we haven’t been able to quite recruit for whatever reason.

‘So, for all of those reasons we find ourselves in the postion that we’re in.

‘It hasn’t been for the want of trying, though.

‘I know the club are working really, really hard but it’s well documented, and I stand by it, that there was a real ambition for Nicky and I to have these players in by the 20th of June.

‘We’re now early July so the quicker we can get these players in the more chance we have of success because this time you never get again.

‘The week we’ve had here, the progress we’ve made, has been really good.

‘But there is a frustration that we can’t have more of what will be our squad here today working in with the other players, building relationships.

‘We really believe in the way that we work and the way that we train.

‘We want to imbed those principles into the new recruits and we also want to develop them physically.

‘Pre-season is about setting the players up to have success.

‘You look, for example, at someone like George Hirst. He came in at the back end of pre-season (last summer). It takes a long while to get them up to speed and for them to play their best football.

‘Then, if you look at Connor Ogilvie today to where he would have been this time last year. This time last year he was still training on his own.

‘But if you look at the difference physically, its night and day.