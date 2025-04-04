How Portsmouth rank as Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ side with Leeds United, Derby County, Cardiff City and Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

Pompey have picked up one red card this season.

Marlon Pack is the Blues’ only dismissal in the Championship this term after he was given his marching orders in the second-half of January’s defeat to Sunderland.

After the late defeat to Preston last month, a frustrated John Mousinho called on his side to be more street wise as they adapt to life in the second tier. The head coach called on his players to pick up tactical yellow cards in order to avoid a repeat of Stefan Thordarson’s winner at Deepdale.

And that was made evident on Saturday when Freddie Potts was booked for stopping Blackburn Rovers’ advancement during the 1-0 victory at Fratton Park.

But the Blues do have an unwanted figure next to their name having picked up 96 yellow cards already in the league.

ESPN have configured a table which has ranked each Championship team based on their discipline. They use a points-based system to form the standings, with a yellow card worth one point, while a red card earns three.

Here’s where Pompey sit in the disciplinary table alongside their second-tier rivals.

1. Where do Pompey rank as the Championship's dirtiest side?

Marlon Pack is Pompey's only dismissal so far this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yellow cards: 59; Red cards: 0; Points: 59.

2. 24th: Leeds United

Yellow cards: 59; Red cards: 0; Points: 59. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 60; Red cards: 1; Points: 63.

3. 23rd: Swansea City

Yellow cards: 60; Red cards: 1; Points: 63. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 65; Red cards: 0; Points: 65.

4. 22nd: Coventry City

Yellow cards: 65; Red cards: 0; Points: 65. | Getty Images

