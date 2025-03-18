John Mousinho has pledged a ‘period of reflection’ as he plots getting Pompey back on track following their survival blow.

Like all Championship clubs, the Blues are not in action until March 29, with the international break currently underway.

It’s a timely pausing of their fixture calendar following successive frustrating defeats to Plymouth and Preston, with the latter particularly infuriating the head coach.

Although Mousinho was satisfied with the Deepdale performance, it was the manner of the final five minutes and subsequent late defeat which prompted him to round on his players afterwards.

That disappointing outcome ensured that, within the space of seven days, his side had gone from 10 points clear of the relegation zone to four points clear.

And now he’s planning to use the break to address issues highlighted by both defeats.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It will be a bit of rest, a bit of recovery, we have eight games to go.

‘It will also be a bit of a period of reflection, particularly for the players. We put ourselves into a really good position, 10 points clear of the relegation zone, and now it’s back to four.

‘I thought Saturday probably summed up where we are as a group. We equalised and didn’t have the right mentality to push from there.

Preston's Ryan Porteous celebrates opening the scoring against Pompey in Saturday's 2-1 defeat. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘I want them to listen to me. For the most part they have, but there are too many details which are just going amiss.

‘I will give you the best example I can. That second goal, and I’m repeating what I have said. The lengths we talk about fouling early and not letting players out of those sorts of situations.

‘I have no issues if we just foul Sam Greenwood on the halfway line, then get back in and defend from there, because we are out of position. Regan is right out, right by the touchline, you have your centre-half dragged out, so foul, done.

‘We speak about it, we work on it, we show it - but it’s just not sinking in.’

Pompey international call-ups

Those players aside, Mousinho will be hoping to drill his message into the remainder of the squad ahead of the Championship resuming against Blackburn on March 29.

Valerian Ismael’s side have taken one point from their last five matches, including defeat to the Blues’ relegation rivals Derby, Stoke and Cardiff.

Certainly Mousinho will be eager to get back on track, with Rovers visiting Fratton Park for the beginning of the Blues’ eight remaining Championship matches.