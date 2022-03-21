It proved to be a busy 31 days for Pompey, who welcomed five new faces to the club and waved goodbye to eight as Danny Cowley plotted a play-off push.
As a result, the Blues haven’t suffered a hangover from the eight players who departed Fratton Parkbefore deadline day.
Here’s what we found out.
1. Ellis Harrison - Fleetwood Town
The striker became the Cod Army’s first signing of the January transfer window and made a perfect start to life at his new club by scoring the winner against Doncaster on debut. Since then, however, he’s only netted twice, with Stephen Crainey’s side still in the midst of a relegation battle. The 28-year-old didn’t have to wait long for a Fratton Park reunion, either, as he started in the 3-3 draw with his old side last month. Thankfully, he didn't score, though! Picture: Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images
2. John Marquis - Lincoln
Similarly to Harrison, Marquis found form soon after leaving Pompey by scoring in three consecutive matches. But following his promising start, he, too, soon went off the boil and has scored only twice in 10 appearances since. It will be interesting to see where his future lies after penning only a short-term deal at Sincil Bank. Picture: Robin Jones
3. Paul Downing - Rochdale (loan)
Downing’s unfortunate fight with injuries at Fratton Park during the first half of the season has unfortunately followed him to Rochdale. The centre-back played just two league games under Danny Cowley and hasn’t played since February 8 for Robbie Stockdale’s side due to fitness issues. It comes as another set-back for the defender, following his promising start of five consecutive appearances for Dale. Picture: Joe Pepler
4. Miguel Azeez - Arsenal (end of loan)
Upon Azeez’s premature return to Emirates Stadium, it appeared he would be given a chance in the first team due to the Gunners’ lack of options in midfield. However, he’s been deployed back into Arsenal under-23s and has made six appearances for Kevin Betsy’s side. He was also handed the captain’s armband back for their clash with Blackburn U23, and scored in the 2-2 draw. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
