1. Ellis Harrison - Fleetwood Town

The striker became the Cod Army’s first signing of the January transfer window and made a perfect start to life at his new club by scoring the winner against Doncaster on debut. Since then, however, he’s only netted twice, with Stephen Crainey’s side still in the midst of a relegation battle. The 28-year-old didn’t have to wait long for a Fratton Park reunion, either, as he started in the 3-3 draw with his old side last month. Thankfully, he didn't score, though! Picture: Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images

Photo: Sam Fielding