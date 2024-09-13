How Portsmouth's stunning Fratton Park attendances compare with Sunderland, Leeds and Plymouth Argyle

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 17:30 BST

Pompey once again prepare to welcome Championship rivals to Fratton Park as EFL returns this weekend

Portsmouth are back in action at Fratton Park this weekend once again with Blues fans’ preparing to support their beloved players as they take on West Bromwich Albion.

This will mark Pompey’s third Championship home game of the campaign, their fourth across all competitions, but they are yet to secure their first win either at home or away. The club’s faithful fanbase have been out in full force watching their side in action with Pompey’s 0-0 draw against Luton a complete sell-out.

While they may not boast the biggest ground, the PO4 fanbase is certainly a powerful force and here is how Pompey’s average home attendances in the 2024/25 campaign have compared to their Championship rivals, with data from FootballWebPages...

How Pompey's average attendance compares with their Championship rivals

1. Pompey's home attendance

How Pompey's average attendance compares with their Championship rivals Photo: Jason Brown

Average home attendance: 11,368

2. 24. Oxford United

Average home attendance: 11,368 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 11,788

3. 23. Luton Town

Average home attendance: 11,788 | AFP via Getty Images

Average home attendance: 15,681

4. 22. Millwall

Average home attendance: 15,681 | Getty Images

