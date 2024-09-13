Pompey still seek their first win of the season as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Fratton Park

Portsmouth are back in action this weekend after the international break as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Fratton Park. The Blues are still seeking their first win of the season after drawing against Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Sunderland in PO4.

However, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has delivered his prediction for the upcoming clash against the Baggies and believes the Blues may be waiting even longer to witness their first win back in the Championship.

The Baggies are currently on an unbeaten run of form, with three wins and a draw from their opening fixtures and they are undoubtedly set to be the favourite heading into Sunday’s clash, after reaching the Championship play-off semi-finals at the end of last term.

Marlon Pack in action against Sunderland. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Indeed, former Southampton midfielder Prutton has admitted he thinks it could be another heartbreak this weekend for Pompey as they take on Carlos Corberan’s squad but assures the Blues fans that at this point in the season they have nothing to worry about.

The ex-footballer turned EFL pundit said: “West Brom have been great, seemingly off the back of play-off heartbreak they have hit the ground running, against a Portsmouth side who have not been at this level for quite a long time.

“They are still looking for that first win, but there is plenty to like about what they have done. You go all the way back to that Leeds game at the start of the season and they were very much in that, showing the quality that they have got.”

Pompey have also suffered several early injury concerns with new recruit Ibane Bowat now the latest to be in the medical room, although the extent of the damage is not yet known. The likes of Jacob Farrell, Josh Murphy and Conor Shaughnessy have thankfully all returned to training but Regan Poole will still continue his ACL recovery as Bowat remains a doubt for Sunday’s clash.

Despite his less than positive prediction for the Pompey fans, Prutton stressed there was no need for concern just yet, adding a win is ‘not too far away’.

“There is nothing really from John Mousinho’s point of view”, Prutton continued. “Yes they came up against a very good Sunderland last time out who were flying, so maybe that is a bit of a yardstick in terms of what the Championship is.

“But they have played some tough teams and have acquitted themselves well so far - this isn’t me being condescending - but having seen what I have seen from Pompey that win is not too far away. I just don’t know whether it comes against West Brom at the weekend. I think it will be a West Brom win: Pompey 1-2 West Brom.