The transfer window is approaching its final two hours, with Pompey still heavily involved.

According to those at Fratton Park, business could stretch into the final minutes, with plenty continuing to be thrashed out in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Leading the way for potential arrivals is Kaide Gordon, the Liverpool winger who has been eyed by the Blues since the turn of the year.

His signing would represent a seventh recruit of the January window and, intriguingly, a sixth loan signing overall on their books.

Still, that could cap a busy window for incomings following the captures of Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall and Adil Aouchiche.

In terms of outgoings, Will Norris continues to be heavily linked with League One high-fliers Wycombe following injury to regular keeper Shamal George,

In addition, earlier this evening, Sunderland recalled the Chairboys’ second-choice, Nathan Bishop, and sent him back out on loan, this time to Cambridge United.

Ryley Towler could leave Pompey on loan this evening. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Ryley Towler has attracted plenty of interest from League One, understandably considering he has started 10 Championship matches this season.

The signings of Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews, coupled with Conor Shaughnessy welcome return to fitness means the Blues can now contemplate letting him leave on loan.

Another who may leave is Owen Moxon, who has struggled for minutes in the Championship, with just two league starts this term.

With Marlon Pack returning to midfield duties and Isaac Hayden’s signing, the former Carlisle man finds himself fifth choice in the central midfield spots.

One departure which has been announced over the last 30 minutes has been Anthony Scully, who has returned on loan to Colchester.

A scheduled season-long loan with the League Two club was cancelled last month, with the winger having undergone an operation on his troublesome ankle.

Colchester boss Danny Cowley intimated he would be interested in taking Scully back during the second half of the season once fit - and a deal has now been clinched.

It adds up to the possibility of more Pompey developments before the transfer window ends at 11pm.