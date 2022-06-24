Portsmouth transfer news: Blues 'very close to signing' West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths on loan

That’s according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who claims a deal to bring the 20-year-old to Fratton Park on loan is at an advanced stage.

Pompey are on the lookout for a goalkeeper following Gavin Bazunu’s hugely successful stint at the Blues – a loan arrangement that earned him a £15m move to Southampton.

Ollie Webber’s departure following the expiry of his short-term deal also accentuates that need, although Alex Bass has returned to the club following his own temporary switch to Bradford over the second half of last season.

The Pompey Academy product was joined by an unnamed triallist as the Blues reported back to duty on Monday following their summer break.

That highlights manager Danny Cowley’s desire to improve his lot in the goalkeeping department.

But with a need to find a No1 for the forthcoming season and someone who can fill Bazunu’s boots, it looks like the Fratton Park boss is determined to land the highly-rated Griffiths.

Any loan move for the England under-21 stopper would be his third temporary departure from the Hawthorns, with the Hereford-born ace having enjoyed successful spells at both Cheltenham and Lincoln,

West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths is reportedly 'closing in' on a move to Pompey Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

His season-long stay at the Robins saw him pick up a League Two winner’s medal, while Griffiths featured 35 times for Michael Appleton’s then side last term before his season was cut short through injury.

After coming off injured against Sheffield Wednesday on March 5, it was later revealed that the stopper had suffered ligament damage in his ankle.

That ruled him out for the rest of the campaign as the Imps finished 17th.

Yet is hasn’t stopped Pompey reportedly turning to a goalkeeper they first targeted last summer.

Brighton’s Carl Rushworth has also been linked, but developments suggest Griffiths is Cowley’s No1 choice.