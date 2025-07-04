The latest transfer talk from the Championship as Portsmouth look to build on a solid first season back in the second tier.

A former Portsmouth defender could be closing in on a move to League One after Huddersfield Town opened talks with Preston North End over a deal for defender Jack Whatmough.

The centre-back made his way through Pompey’s academy system before making his senior debut in a 2-1 defeat against then-League Two rivals Southend United in November 2013. Whatmough went on to make 12 first-team appearances during the remainder of that season and eventually played 120 times for the club before departing in the aftermath of the League Two title win in 2017.

The defender did make the leap into League One after securing a free transfer switch to Wigan Athletic and he made a major impact as he was named as Latics Player of the Season as they were crowned third tier champions during his first year with the club. A contract dispute led to his departure from Wigan during the summer of 2023 and he has spent the last two seasons with Championship club Preston - but now appears to be set to join Huddersfield as the Terriers look to strengthen their defensive options during the summer transfer window.

Reporting via his Patreon page, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed Whatmough’s experience has put him on a list of transfer targets for new Huddersfield manager Lee Grant - but a fee may have to be negotiated as the defender still has a year left on his current deal at Preston. Grant has already made five permanent signings since taking charge last month as Joe Low, Sean Roughan, Murray Wallace, Ryan Ledson and Marcus Harness all joined the Terriers and loan deals were secured for goalkeeper Owen Goodman and defender Josh Feeney.

Former Man Utd midfielder closes on Swansea City switch

Ethan Galbraith starred for Leyton Orient in League One last season. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Swansea City are close to completing a deal for Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith after the former Manchester United academy star underwent a medical with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old made his way through the youth ranks at the 13-time Premier League champions before making a solitary senior appearance as a late substitute in a Europa League defeat at Kazakhstan Premier Liga club FC Astana. After spending a productive loan spell at Salford City during the 2022/23 season, Galbraith joined Orient and has impressed over the last two seasons with 11 goals and ten assists in 96 appearances.

His form at Brisbane Road led to suggestions of interest from a number of Championship clubs and BBC Sport have now reported the midfielder is closing in on a move to ‘long-term admirers’ Swansea, who are set to pay ‘a significant fee’ to secure his services’.

