Pompey are said to be vying with Oxford United for the Luton Town midfielder. Here’s the transfer latest.

Pompey are set to turn their midfield transfer attention away from a move for Shandon Baptiste.

The News understands the prospect of a bid for the Luton Town performer has been explored this summer, as they look to accelerate their recruitment.

The Blues and Oxford United have been credited with interest in the former Brentford man, who moved to Kenilworth Road last summer.

The News understands Pompey have explored the prospect of signing a player John Mousinho knows well from their time together at the Kassam Stadium.

But the view on the Premier League operator is a move for Baptiste is unlikely to represent the kind of value being sought on transfer business by the club.

The 27-year-old still has two years to go on his existing agreement, with his club having an option to extend that stay for 12 months.

The likelihood is any deal for Baptiste would put him right at the head of Pompey’s current earners, as they prepare for their second season in the Championship.

Also factoring significantly into the mix is the extensive injury problems the Grenada international has been dealing with.

Shandon Baptiste celebrates scoring his first goal for Luton during the 1-0 win over Coventry - pic: Duncan Jack.

The box-to-box midfielder has faced shoulder dislocations, an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury as well as groin and ankle issues. On top of that, a calf problem kept him out for two months amid Luton’s failed survival bid.

Baptiste has shown himself to be a Premier League level talent in his career, however, with 55 outings coming at the highest level with Brentford.

Pelle Mattsson, Alex Robertson, Shandon Baptiste and midfield priorities

Midfield is a major area of focus this summer with Danish midfielder Pelle Mattsson high on the Blues’ short-list, though they face competition from Championship rivals for the Silkeborg man.

Alex Robertson situation at Cardiff is being watched by Mousinho, with the former Blues loanee open to the prospect of a Fratton homecoming.

Shandon Baptiste. | Getty Images

Hungarian Mark Kosznovszky is another name which has been mentioned this summer, with two new faces likely required in the middle of the park.

In terms of Baptiste, Luton manager Matt Bloomfield has spoken about putting together a more ‘robust’ squad as he aims to get his side back to the Championship at the first attempt.

But he has empathy for his player and feels he’s shown dedication among his fitness woes.

Bloomfield the Luton Today: ‘I’ve really felt for him this season as he’s got himself going and then had a couple of breakdowns, but he’s gone about his work so well.

‘He’s someone I’ve admired from afar for a number of years, he’s a top player, a really top player. He’s another player that we think so highly of that we haven’t had as much as we would have loved to.

‘He’s a proper player Shandon and a lovely boy, really hard-working, diligent, cares about his football. It’s been hard to see him suffer at times this season.’