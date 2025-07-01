The latest transfer news from Portsmouth's Championship rivals.

Portsmouth’s Championship rivals Stoke City are reportedly closing in on the signing of an international defender that will hope to bounce back from relegation out of the second tier during the new season.

Pompey have endured a slow start to the summer transfer window with Australian winger Adrian Segecic currently their only new addition. There have been several links with possible additions as the likes of Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky and Silkeborg star Pelle Mattsson and former loan signing Alex Robertson all said to be on John Mousinho’s radar.

Although there is a wait for news from Pompey, Championship rivals as Stoke City are reportedly making moves as they close in on the signing of an international defender that has already made his mark at Fratton Park during his time in England. Just six months have passed since eight-times capped Ukraine defender Maksym Taloverov joined Plymouth Argyle in a reported £1.5m move from Austrian club LASK and he went on to make 13 appearances as the Pilgrims fought an ultimately unsuccessful battle to avoid relegation into League One.

One of the highs of a challenging end to the season came when Argyle inflicted a rare home defeat on Portsmouth as goals from Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie helped their side to a 2-1 victory at Fratton Park. However, Taloverov’s involvement in the remainder of the campaign would be limited to just two further appearances as he suffered a knee injury less than a week after that win against John Mousinho’s side.

Although Argyle are preparing for life in League One, Taloverov looks set to make a quickfire return to the second tier after Stoke were reported to be in advanced talks over a possible deal for the defender. Football Insider have claimed an agreement over a deal is close and reveals Plymouth are ‘resigned to losing the Ukraine international following relegation into League One’.

Aston Villa star’s move to Hull ‘hangs in the balance’

Louie Barry's move from Aston Villa to Hull City is now at an advanced stage, Birmingham World understands. | Getty Images

Portsmouth manager Mousinho is known to be an admirer of Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry after he impressed during loan spells with the likes of MK Dons, Salford City and Hull City in recent years.

The England youth international looked set to be on his way to the latter of that trio on a permanent deal this week - but recent reports have suggested the two clubs are yet to agree payment terms over a reported £3.5m fee and the move ‘hangs in the balance’.

The Hull Daily Mail has claimed the Premier League club have insisted on a ‘significant sell-on clause’ being inserted into the agreement - but have also revealed there is no buy-back agreement similar to the one placed in a deal that took Jaden Philogene’s move to Hull two years ago. However, there is also confirmation Barry is keen to make the move to East Yorkshire and talks between the two clubs are ongoing.