Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was plenty of last-day drama taking place away from Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues rounded off their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against Hull City, which saw the Tigers seal their survival after a final-day relegation battle.

With second-tier action taking place earlier in the day, League Two took centre-stage as seven former Pompey men battled it out for a top seven spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the season’s climax, ex-Fratton Park academy talent Haji Mnoga’s Salford City occupied the final play-off spot and required a win to seal their place.

However, there was last-day frustrations for the 23-year-old as the Ammies could only manage a 2-2 draw against already-relegated Carlisle United.

Karl Robinson’s men fell behind to two quick first-half goals but clawed their way back to claim a point and keep their hopes alive.

With Salford only picking up a draw, that opened the door for Denver Hume’s Grimsby Town to snatch a top seven spot if they could beat AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 26-year-old would also suffer heartbreak as the Mariners missed out on a first fourth-tier play-off spot in 19 years as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Wombles.

It’s a disappointing end to a fabulous campaign for the ex-Blues defender, who was placed in the League Two Team of the Season after registering 12 assists - the joint highest in the division.

Mnoga and Hume’s frustrations were capitalised on by outsider’s Chesterfield, who started the day two points behind Salford in ninth.

Denver Hume. | Getty Images

Final-day success for former Portsmouth men

Paul Cook’s men required maximum points against Accrington Stanley and a huge turn of events elsewhere to book a surprise inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Grigg’s 32nd-minute strike was enough to seal the victory, with familiar faces Michael Jacobs and Tom Naylor both featuring.

That sparked wild celebrations at full-time, with the Spireites booking an unlikely play-off spot despite sitting 16th in March. An impressive run of one defeat in 14 games propelled Chesterfield into the four-team final-day battle for the top seven and finished above Salford by a single point.

A double header against Walsall, who missed out on automatic promotion on the final day, now follows for the Cook’s troops, who are looking to achieve back-to-back promotions after clinching the National League title last season.

And there will be another former Blues favourite who will also be bidding for further glory, with Jack Sparkes hoping to follow up his League One success with Pompey last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back penned a loan deal to Chesterfield in January, less than six months after departing Fratton Park to join Peterborough United.

The 24-year-old has missed their past two months with a knee injury but is expected to return to feature in both play-off legs.

Sparkes, of course, played a key role in guiding John Mousinho’s side to the League One title during the 2023-24 campaign, where he registered 28 appearances in his soul season at Fratton Park.

With Chesterfield triumphant against Accrington, that spelt the end of Danny Cowley and Colchester’s hopes of a top seven finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U’s sat three points behind Salford heading into the final day but could only manage a draw, leaving them four clear of the play-offs. Despite the result, Blues title winner Matt Macey kept his 21st clean sheet of the season and claimed the League Two golden glove award along with AFC Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman.

Your next Pompey read: Humble multi award-winning Josh Murphy addresses Championship team exclusion - and thanks Portsmouth faithful