Humble Josh Murphy shrugged off his EFL Championship Team of the Season exclusion and insisted: Others deserve it more.

The left winger’s outstanding maiden Pompey campaign was capped by being crowned The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season on Saturday.

That’s one of 12 awards bestowed upon the talented 30-year-old, who was also named as Players’ Player of the Season and given Goal of the Season.

Yet earlier in the week, he was overlooked for EFL recognition, despite seven goals and 14 assists to inspire the Blues remaining in the Championship.

That exclusive has been questioned by many Pompey fans - but Murphy is just grateful to receive the first player of the season accolades in his professional career.

He told The News: ‘Other than wanting more goals, it has been an unbelievable season personally, topped off with staying safe with a couple of games to go.

‘There’s plenty to work on over the summer going into next season, I think we can have a right go next year. I am happy, everyone is happy, it’s all good.

Josh Murphy was named The News/Sports Mail's Pompey Player of the Season on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I haven’t had many personal awards in my career, so this has been a special season for that and it’s really nice to get that acknowledgement. That just gives me that hunger to replicate it and do more next season.

‘I’m aware I wasn’t in the Championship team of the year, but there are probably other players who deserve more to be in there, maybe Josh Brownhill and Finn Azaz. So if they’re not getting in, something is going on.

‘For myself, though, I feel I have done well. Any personal achievement is always great, but as long as I’m helping the team, that’s the main thing. I can sleep well at night knowing I have done my job for the team.

‘It means an awful lot to players, though. Obviously you want to do well and get the recognition, but it is always super humbling and an honour to win an award.

‘Having said that, against Hull I came off the pitch annoyed that we drew because I want to win. I got all the awards at the start of the game, but we could have beaten them, we should have beaten them!’

Almost double the votes

Murphy collected nearly double the amount of votes that second-placed Connor Ogilvie received for the prestigious The News/Sports Mail trophy.

Ironically, the former Oxford United man had named the defender as his Players’ Player of the Season - an acknowledgement of their left-sided partnership.

Although Ogilvie did receive Player of the Season awards from Chichester and also Central Branch supporter groups.

Murphy added: ‘I didn’t win any end of season awards at Oxford, lots of man of the matches, but never the personal ones. In fact, I’ve never had any before, it’s such a good feeling.

‘They just kept coming before kick-off (against Hull), I have never known anything like that! I thought you just did the main ones, yet there are loads of fan groups.

‘So that was pretty cool, I thank them all. I really do appreciate any kind of reward and recognition from the fans.’

