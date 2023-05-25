Huge Portsmouth follower and former Fratton Park triallist wins top National League award

The 33-year-old stopper won the Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year prize at the Non-League Paper’s National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

Ashmore, who was on the Blues’ books until the age of 14, was recognised as he helped The Wood claim a place in this season’s play-offs. Conceding 40 goals over the course of the season, the Fratton-born ace was a key player in the division’s meanest defence.

Injury, however, denied the former Gosport Borough and Hawks keeper the chance to maintain those standards. He had to watch their semi-final encounter against Notts County from the sidelines – a match his team-mates agonisingly lost 3-2.

At least there was a consolation prize to follow for Ashmore afterwards, though, after he picked up the Non-league Paper’s top goalie award.

Speaking to Sportsbeat after receiving the gong, he said: ‘It has been a good season, so hopefully I can build on it personally and as a team we can go one better next year. These are exciting times and I just hope that we can keep building and keep working hard.

‘This is my first time being invited to the National Game Awards and it is an honour to be here. It is a shame that we could not make it over the final hurdle but the whole season as a collective has been brilliant, both as a team and personally.’

Boreham Wood keeper Nathan Ashmore Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

At present, Pompey only have youngsters Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward as their most senior goalkeeping options.

This summer the Blues are expected to bring in two keepers, with both Oluwayemi and Steward both expected to go out on loan.