Pompey ended their losing streak with a 1-1 draw at Hull today.

However, John Mousinho’s side will feel disappointed not to have picked up all three points on offer following an impressive second-half performance that had their hosts on the ropes.

Josh Murphy cancelled out João Pedro’s 11th-minute opener 20 seconds after the break following a cross from the energetic and lively Callum Lang.

And the vistors continued to boss the game after the break, with Kusini Yengi presented with a golden opportunity from Andre Dozzell’s inch-perfect cross from the left. However, the Aussie frontman misjudged the flight of the ball and ended up making conection with it with his shoulder rather than his head as the chance from yards out was missed.

There were Pompey appeals for a penalty as the second half progressed, with Yengi fouled in the box. It was the second time the Blues felt they deserved a pen, after Lang was clipped by Xavier Simons in the opening 45 minutes.

Yet, again, though, referee Anthony Backhouse wasn’t convinced as he waved play on - much to John Mousinho’s frustrations.

Hull, who enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half and deserved their half-time lead, attempted to steal a win in the closing moments as they rallied. But the closest any of the teams came to scoring a winner came from the visitors, with Lang hitting the post in injury time after tremendous work from Murphy.

The draw helped the Blues put to bed those consecutive defeats against Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday. But with Pompey remaining bottom of the table, they’ll feel they missed a chance to claim a second victory of the season.