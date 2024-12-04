Pompey picked up a point last time out and now they have the chance to build on it against Bristol City.

Pompey are preparing for the visit of Bristol City to Fratton Park this weekend.

John Mousinho will conduct his pre-match press conference with The News, the BBC and other local media outlets. He'll provide an update on any players who could return from injury, and offer his thoughts on the Robins, who ran out 4-0 winners against Plymouth Argyle.

As a result of both their games being postponed against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall, Pompey find themselves bottom of the EFL Championship. They did get a point against Swansea City at the weekend, and they will want to build on that by putting in a good performance at home.

Before Mousinho addresses the press, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding their rivals...

Royals manager addresses Hull City links

Reading manager Ruben Selles has addressed the rumours linking him with a move to Hull City. It was reported on Monday that Selles was of interest to the Tigers after they sacked Tim Walter.

The local paper said Selles was of ‘significant’ interest to Hull. He reaffirmed his commitment to Reading however, following their 3-0 win over Cambridge United, and admitted he hadn’t been to Hull for an interview.

"I am happy here giving everything for this club,” said Selles to the Reading Chronicle.

"I am enjoying this group of players, and the things have done, are doing and hopefully will do.”

Plymouth Argyle are not considering Wayne Rooney. The Pilgrims board want to support the England legend. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle chief rubbishes Wayne Rooney rumours

Plymouth Argyle chairman Simon Hallett says Wayne Rooney's future is not at risk. Earlier this week it was reported by the Guardian and the Telegraph that should Rooney lose the next two games, he could potentially find himself out of a job.

The Man United legend agreed to a three-year deal at Home Park in the summer, and despite suffering two heavy back-to-back defeats to Norwich City and Bristol City, he is thought not to be at an immediate risk.

'What we are going to do is not think about getting rid of him and changing him,' Hallett said to The Plymouth Herald.

'We are thinking about how we can support him. So there are no conversations going on about replacing Wayne but there are conversations going on about how we can support him to help him become the great coach that we think is in there.'

Everton to keep Leeds United star

Everton are not planning to send Jack Harrison back to Leeds United, it has been reported. Harrison is currently on loan from the Whites, but has yet to get a goal or an assist this season.

According to The Athletic, plans to sign him permanently have been put on hold for now. The January transfer window is approaching and there had been talk that Harrison's loan could be ended early to make way for other signings, but TEAMtalk say that despite his lack of goal contributions, he will remain a Toffees player for the remainder of the season.