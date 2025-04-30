Hull City's end-of-season awards were due to take place at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night | Getty Images

Hull City have ensured their players will have no excuses going into their huge final-day-of-the-season game against Pompey at Fratton Park.

With the serious threat of relegation to League One staring the Tigers in the face, the club took the decision to cancel their end-of-season awards ceremony at the last minute.

The glitzy event was due to take place at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night - an annual get-together designed to celebrate the climax of another campaign and to honour the players’ efforts over the course of the season.

But after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Derby County - a result that moved Ruben Selles’ side into the bottom three of the Championship table with one game left to play - the staging of the awards was considered to be inappropriate.

That decision was taken by former Southampton boss Selles, who was lured to the club from League One Reading in December with the sole objective of steering Hull clear of relegation trouble.

The Tigers sat 22nd in the table at the time - two points and two places above Pompey - following nine defeats in 18 Championship games. But 27 games and a further 12 defeats later, Hull are only one place better off and one game away from a return to the third tier for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

As well as cancelling the awards ceremony, the Hull players were given an extra day off to take stock of their defeat at the hands of Derby and to reflect on the enormity of the situation that will greet them at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Pompey v Hull on final day of the season

Josh Murphy has 21-goal contributions in the Championship this term. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

While 16th-placed Pompey know their Championship status is secure for another year - something they knew before they held their own awards ceremony at Fratton Park last week - Hull remain in a desperate battle for survival.

With Cardiff’s relegation confirmed and Plymouth’s return to League One all but assured because of their vastly inferior goal difference, one more team is guaranteed to go down. And at the moment that will be the Tigers.

Going into the game against the Blues, they sit one point from safety, with Luton, Preston North End and Derby directly above them on 49 points. Stoke, who sit 18th, have 50 points.

Victory against Pompey will more than likely keep Hull up. However, they will still need results from elsewhere to go their way, too.

A draw on the south coast could also keep them in the division - but, again, they’ll need favours from other Championship teams., A defeat will definitely send them down.

The Tigers have sold out their entire allocation of tickets for the away end, with 2,100 fans set to descend on PO4 for the hugely significant game, which kicks off at 12.30pm.

And while they’ll be kicking and heading every ball from the Milton End, and praying that John Mousinho’s side are already on the beach, they’ll also be keeping a close eye on Luton’s game at managerless West Brom, Preston’s visit to play-off contenders Bristol City and Derby’s game against Stoke at Pride Park.

An enthralling afternoon lies in wait, with Hull no doubt hoping they can reschedule their awards ceremony for a new date.

