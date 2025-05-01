Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City’s build-up for their do-or-die Championship survival clash with Pompey has been hit with a late payment issue over their players’ wages.

The Tigers players were forced to wait for their monthly wages this week, with the money expected to be paid on Monday.

The club reportedly told the players, which include former Pompey favourite Abu Kamara, the issue was the ‘result of an overseas payment not yet being cleared into the club’s account’, according to The Athletic.

Hull told their players the money would be paid into their accounts by yesterday, with the payments now made. The club’s non-playing staff were paid as usual on the 28th of last month.

Pompey, of course, are well versed in such events unfolding at Fratton Park.

Late payments and non-payment of wages to players was a red flag ahead of both periods of administration experienced by the Blues in 2010 and 2012.

The issue will be an unwanted distraction for Ruben Selles and his players, as they prepare a critical trip to Fratton Park on Saturday, and their place in the second tier riding on the game’s outcome.

Derby, Stoke, Preston and Luton to fight it out with Hull

Hull will start the afternoon in the relegation places, as one of five sides who could potentially go down along with Derby County, Stoke City, Preston and Luton Town.

A win will guarantee the Tigers survival despite them being in the bottom three, however, as Derby and Stoke play each other meaning both sides can’t record maximums.

Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali has invested heavily on the squad at the MKM Stadium, since buying the club three years ago.

That included effectively pricing Pompey out of a move for Abu Kamara, as they paid Norwich £4.5m for the winger’s services after he played a starring role in the Blues’ League One title win.

The season didn’t unfold how Hull were hoping, however, as they struggled under German Tim Walter, who lasted six months in the post before he was sacked in November.

He was succeeded by former Southampton boss Ruben Selles, who has improved the club’s fortunes this year - but not to the extent required to guarantee survival.

Hull this week cancelled their end-of-season awards at the last minute at Selles’ request, but the Spaniard felt the event was not appropriate given his side fell into the bottom three at the weekend after defeat to Derby.

The visitors arrive at Fratton Park for Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off backed by a travelling support of 2,100 after selling their full allocation for the game.

Boss John Mousinho has pledged to respect the integrity of the league, however, and intends to send out a strong Pompey side for the game.

That proved the case in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, though back-up keeper Ben Killip was given a runout at Hillsborough and Harvey Blair came into the side, scoring a goal and producing a man-of-the-match performance for the Blues.