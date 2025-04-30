Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has lauded Cohen Bramall’s contribution to Championship survival as he hinted his future lies away from Pompey.

The Blues boss admitted the January signing’s Fratton pathway ‘isn’t straightforward’, as he vies to feature for the final time of his existing contract against Hull City on Saturday.

Bramall is one of six senior players whose deals come to a close this summer, with the 29-year-old making a positive contribution to the Blues’ cause amid 12 outings to date.

Mousinho has nothing but positive things to say about what the left-sided player has offered in his time at PO4, but already has two contracted left-back players next season in Jacob Farrell and Connor Ogilvie.

That naturally comes into the mix when weighing up what happens moving forward, as Pompey’s work within the confines of the 25-man squad limit they must adhere to.

‘Cohen’s started four games and played 12 games all together.

‘If you look at the player who was in and out of Rotherham’s side, playing as an eight and a bit out of position at times, to come in and have the impact he’s had here up a level and in a relegation fight has been massive for Cohen. It’s been a real big contribution.

‘That’s especially the case given he’s been competing with one of the better left-backs, certainly in terms of form, at the level.

‘Fair play, he’s come in, worked very well, is a very popular player and been great to work with.

‘But we have two contracted left-backs next year, so maybe the conversation isn’t straightforward as I feel about Cohen, but whatever happens in the future I think he’s set himself up really well with what he’s done over the past few months.’

Pompey boss: ‘It’s been a brilliant step for him’

Mousinho has already spoken openly about the long term not being clear for Bramall, when the former Arsenal man arrived in January.

He added: ‘I hope Cohen goes away regardless of what happens here and says “I’ve played double figures in terms of games at a Championship club”.

‘A platform like Portsmouth, I would have absolutely jumped at a chance to play at a platform like that because it’s a special, special place to play at the worst of times.

‘Cohen has been quite public about how he loves the atmosphere and he loves the lads, so I think it’s been a brilliant step for him.’