Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hull City are said to have joined the chase for Pompey title hero Abu Kamara.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blues dressing room are making their feelings known about the prospect of the Norwich City man joining their own Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara, of course, remains a wanted man at Fratton Park this summer after a stirring loan spell, culminating in League One title victory last term.

The winger has been linked with a long line of sides with Stoke, Leicester and Southampton just some of those said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

According to talk online it’s the Tigers who are now said to be preparing a bid, as the summer window heads towards its final weeks of activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara remains with his parent club, however, but it was a forgettable start to the season for the Canaries, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Championship new boys Oxford United on Saturday.

Kamara was named on the bench by Johannes Hoff Thorup, before being introduced for the final 15 minutes at the Kassam Stadium.

Meanwhile up in Yorkshire, his old team-mates were creating a stir as they took on title favourites Leeds United on their own patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from Callum Lang and Elias Sorensen’s debut goal sparked pandemonium, before Leeds’ late, late leveller in the 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

It was Christian Saydee who won the stoppage-time spot-kick for Lang to dispatch, but that wasn’t the only reason Pompey fans were talking about the attacking wrecking ball on Saturday night.

That was after Saydee took to Instagram to pen a plea to Kamara on his thank you message to Pompey, posted after last season’s title win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hurry up…’ was the comment with the more eagle-eyed Blues supporters immediately noticing the remark, and interpreting it to mean Kamara needs to hurry himself back to PO4.

It was a comment liked by the player himself, but Saydee wasn’t done there as Kamara left a ‘heart-eyes’ emoji on Lang’s post celebrating his Leeds exploits.

The same ‘hurry up’ remark was repeated leading to a stream of Pompey fans repeating the sentiment, as they crave seeing the England age-group international back in royal blue once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With less than three weeks until the close of the summer window it remains to be see if Kamara does get his skates and head back to Fratton Park, but Saydee and the Pompey’s dressing room’s view on the subject appears to be clear…