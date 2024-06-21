Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is refusing to write off the chances of a Pompey comeback for Abu Kamara.

And the Blues head coach made it clear his club will be ready to pounce, if the Norwich City starlet becomes available this summer.

Pompey are continuing with their recruitment business, with there optimism Jordan Williams’ arrival on the opening day of the window will be followed up with further additions before too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopes of seeing Kamara back at Fratton Park felt like a long shot after his form soared amid 10 goals and 11 assists, as he helped his loan team to the League One title in the 2023-24 season.

Norwich’s failure to make it to the Premier League through the play-offs appeared to make another temporary agreement a more distant prospect, with Kamara proving himself to be a Championship-level operator.

There’s been upheaval at Carrow Road this summer, however, with David Wagner sacked and replaced by Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup.

It remains to be seen how the new man at the helm sees Kamara’s future, with Mousinho expecting Thorup to assess the position in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey also have a good relationship with former Norwich midfielder and loans manager, Andrew Hughes, who moved on to the club’s coaching staff last year.

Mousinho made it clear if there’s any hint of availability Kamara is available for another loan, Pompey will be ready to react.

He said: ‘Abs has been away with the England under-20s, and had a massive impact there in the couple of games they’ve played.

‘I’m assuming the new manager at Norwich will want to have a proper look at him before making a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You never know, we’ll certainly be there if anything develops from Norwich’s standpoint.

‘We know Abs was excellent for us last season, but you never know what Norwich have in the building, what they’re planning to bring in or what profiles they’re looking for.