Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are planning for life in the Championship without Abu Kamara.

The Blues are fully expecting to go up against the winger as a Norwich City player in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s in the wake of talk suggesting they’d placed a permanent bid for the winger, after his soaring loan success at Fratton Park last season.

Those reports were shot down in Norfolk, following Johannes Holf Thorup appointment as the Canaries’ new head coach at the end of last month.

Thorup will assess his squad in pre-season, after David Wagner’s sacking 24 hours in the wake of his side’s play-off failure against Leeds United.

Pompey’s hope was Norwich would gain promotion and open the door to another loan, with the Championship the next level Kamara will be expected to operate at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho and the football operation showed a duty of care towards the Londoner, one which was noted by his parent club, while Pompey have a good relationship with Andrew Hughes - Norwich’s loan manager before moving on to their coaching staff.

They are aware, however, Kamara will be a wanted man at Carrow Road, with the evidence clear he’s capable of operating at second-tier level in his season-long stay at Pompey.

The 20-year-old bagged 10 goals and chipped in with 11 assists in all competitions, to play a central role in the Blues’ League One title win.

Kamara has also been linked with a host of clubs over a permanent move, including Leicester, Stoke, Brentford and German outfit Freiburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means the only question is whether Norwich cash in on the winger now, as he enters the final year of his existing agreement.

Meanwhile, Pompey are left to look elsewhere to fill the crucial wide positions ahead of their return to the Championship.

Josh Murphy is a strong consideration, as he becomes a free agent after playing a big role in Oxford United reaching the Championship via the play-offs.