Following the Blues’ 5-3 triumph over Norwich City on Friday, a win for John Mousinho’s men against Watford on Easter Monday will book their place in next season’s second tier.
This will see the return of the south coast derby after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League earlier this month.
Although there is still work to be done for Pompey in the final three games of the season, they do have a six-point cushion above the bottom three.
So, we’ve taken to the world of Artificial Intelligence to predict what next season’s Championship could look like.
X’s tool, Grok, has predicted Birmingham City, Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers will be the three teams promoted from League One this term, while Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town will all come down from the top flight.
Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City and Luton Town would be the three sides to be relegated from the Championship this season, while Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley are promoted to the Premier League.
With that being the case, we’ve asked Grok to predict next season’s final Championship table. Here’s where Pompey will finish, according to AI.
