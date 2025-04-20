Following the Blues’ 5-3 triumph over Norwich City on Friday, a win for John Mousinho’s men against Watford on Easter Monday will book their place in next season’s second tier.

This will see the return of the south coast derby after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League earlier this month.

So, we’ve taken to the world of Artificial Intelligence to predict what next season’s Championship could look like.

X’s tool, Grok, has predicted Birmingham City, Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers will be the three teams promoted from League One this term, while Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town will all come down from the top flight.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City and Luton Town would be the three sides to be relegated from the Championship this season, while Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley are promoted to the Premier League.

With that being the case, we’ve asked Grok to predict next season’s final Championship table. Here’s where Pompey will finish, according to AI.

1 . 1st: Leicester City Reason: Strong squad from Premier League and financial backing make them title favourites. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2nd: Southampton Reason: Relegated but with a proven Championship pedigree; likely to push for automatic promotion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 3rd: Sunderland Reason: Consistent play-off contenders in 2024-25; young, dynamic squad likely to secure a play-off spot. | Getty Images Photo Sales