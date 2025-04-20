Matt Ritchie believes Josh Murphy is very similar to brother Jacob Murphy at Newcastle. | National World

Josh and Jacob Murphy have both excelled after outstanding campaigns for Pompey and Newcastle respectively.

And after being quizzed as to which brother is better, Matt Ritchie came up with a 22-word response during his appearance on the Saturday Night Football.

Of course, with John Mousinho’s men in action against Norwich City on Good Friday, it paved the way for the Fratton Park academy graduate to provide expert knowledge on the club he spent more than eight years at prior to his summer departure.

As part of the coverage, Ritchie provided analysis on his former team-mate Jacob Murphy, who is currently enjoying an outstanding campaign at St James’ Park.

The 30-year-old has registered 19 assists in the Premier League so far this term - a figure which has only been bettered by Mo Salah. This has seen the winger’s stock rise and has even been tipped for a maiden England call-up under Thomas Tuchel.

Jacob’s twin brother Josh has also caught the eye, setting up 13 goals for Mousinho’s men in the Championship to date.

After adding a further two to his tally during Friday’s triumph over Norwich, the Pompey ace now tops the second-tier assist charts alongside West Brom’s Tom Fellows.

And his impressive figure’s don’t stop there, having amassed 20 goal contributions in his maiden season at Fratton Park, which has played a key role in their survival fight.

Josh Murphy has 20 goal contributions for Pompey this season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Josh and Jacob Murphy comparison

With the Blues in action on Friday, Ritchie was able to appear in the Sky Sports studios for the Saturday Night Football between his former club Newcastle and their Champions League rivals Aston Villa.

The Fratton Park academy graduate was questioned by presenter Dave Jones over which of the Murphy twins is better, with Ritchie playing with both during his career.

And the 35-year-old believes his Pompey team-mate is doing similar things to his Premier League brother. He said: ‘His brother’s doing similar things I must say. He put one on a plate for me yesterday so very thankful for that.’

It’ll be a quick turnaround for Ritchie and Pompey who are back in action on Monday following their 5-3 triumph over Norwich on Good Friday. The victory moved the Blues six points clear of the relegation zone and a win against Watford on Monday will seal their Championship survival.

Mousinho’s men currently sit 18th in the table and are six points clear of Luton in 22nd.