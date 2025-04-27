Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harvey Blair believes it’s unlikely he will go out on loan next season.

And the Pompey winger has revealed a temporary move away from Fratton Park in January was never an option.

The 21-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI for the Blues’ trip to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as John Mousinho made five changes to the side who beat Watford on Monday. And Blair rewarded the trust of the head coach as he netted his first professional goal when he fired home from close range.

Indeed, his first-half strike levelled the contest against Sheffield Wednesday with Pompey’s final away game of the campaign ending on a positive note in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

It represented the summer arrival's second league start of the season - and his first since October’s 6-1 defeat to Stoke City - in what has proved to be a difficult maiden season at PO4.

This has seen the Liverpool signing register just 11 appearances in all competitions following his switch from Anfield in August 2024.

But his goal against Sheffield Wednesday has given the talented winger fresh confidence after a frustrating start to life on the south coast.

And ahead of crucial pre-season, Blair is adamant he wants to stay and fight for his place in Mousinho’s squad next term.

When asked if he’ll be at PO4 next season, he told The News: ‘Yeah 100 per cent. I’ve got to do what’s best for next season just making sure I’m ready for pre-season and then just attack the season with 100 per cent.

‘It’s a stepping stone for me because it is only my second start and I feel like I’m getting there so it’s just a matter of time before I get to that point. I doubt it (making a loan move away)’.

Harvey Blair celebrates his Pompey leveller against Sheffield Wednesday.

No January loan move for Harvey Blair

There were calls from some supporters to see Blair head out on loan in January after struggling in the opening six months of his Pompey career.

In fact, the winger made just one appearance in 29 games between October and March as he struggled to work his way into Mousinho’s match-day squad.

But a January loan departure was never on the cards for the 21-year-old, who was told he still had a part to play in the second half of the campaign for the Blues.

‘No, never an option. The gaffer had seen what I can do and said to me I can impact the team. He said just stick at it and don’t lose your head and just keep going and your chance will come. That chance came today (against Sheffield Wednesday).

‘It was just a case of building myself up, getting to that point where I feel a lot fitter on the pitch because this is my first start since October. It’s a difficult one, even though I’m training every day, doing extras every day, nothing compares to the game scenario.’